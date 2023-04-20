Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone up by 9.49%, with a monthly gain of 25.15% and a quarterly surge of 13.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.98% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for NVOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -81.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVOS is also noteworthy at -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 53.24% of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on April 20, 2023 was 27.49M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has jumped by 3.68 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVOS Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1178. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -36.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVOS starting from Oliva Robert Letterio, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Apr 20. After this action, Oliva Robert Letterio now owns 217,717 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., valued at $11,156 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.