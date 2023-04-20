Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) has jumped by 0.53 compared to previous close of 13.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Norwegian Cruise Line Misses Earnings Estimates and Offers Lackluster Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) by analysts is $15.93, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 419.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.21% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NCLH was 14.18M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stock saw an increase of 3.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.55% and a quarterly increase of -15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for NCLH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NCLH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

NCLH Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.95. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 58,072 shares at the price of $18.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 0 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,064,639 using the latest closing price.

Kempa Mark, the EVP & CFO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 25,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kempa Mark is holding 197,651 shares at $463,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -315.50, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.