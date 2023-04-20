Nogin Inc. (NOGN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nogin Inc. (NOGN) is $0.50, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for NOGN is 5.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOGN on April 20, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) has decreased by -8.90 when compared to last closing price of 2.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOGN’s Market Performance

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has experienced a 23.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -61.05% drop in the past month, and a -83.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 39.38% for NOGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.71% for NOGN’s stock, with a -95.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -68.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.25%, as shares sank -63.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN rose by +23.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -82.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who purchase 1,011,828 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, HUBERMAN JONATHAN now owns 1,020,459 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $3,035,484 using the latest closing price.

Choi Stephen, the 10% Owner of Nogin Inc., purchase 333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Choi Stephen is holding 1,103,257 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.43 for the present operating margin

+40.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nogin Inc. stands at -55.81. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.