NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of NIO Inc. (NIO) has gone down by -8.46% for the week, with a -10.14% drop in the past month and a -22.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.07% for NIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.09% for NIO’s stock, with a -38.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NIO was 44.06M shares.

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 8.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that NIO Stock Slides After a Terrible Quarter

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $11.27 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.