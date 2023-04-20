NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is $136.55, which is $8.47 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.22B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on April 20, 2023 was 5.84M shares.

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 126.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Nike Sales Jump as It Works Through Inventory Glut

NKE’s Market Performance

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.69% rise in the past month, and a -0.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for NKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for NKE’s stock, with a 13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $154 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NKE Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.29. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Nielsen Johanna, who sale 282 shares at the price of $126.03 back on Apr 17. After this action, Nielsen Johanna now owns 3,518 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $35,540 using the latest closing price.

PARKER MARK G, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of NIKE Inc., sale 110,000 shares at $119.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that PARKER MARK G is holding 1,376,961 shares at $13,117,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.92. The total capital return value is set at 25.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.21. Equity return is now at value 36.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 82.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.