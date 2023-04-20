NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NEP is at 0.90.

The public float for NEP is 81.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.19% of that float. The average trading volume for NEP on April 20, 2023 was 827.58K shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 60.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEP’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has experienced a 0.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.40% drop in the past month, and a -17.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for NEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for NEP’s stock, with a -15.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEP reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for NEP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEP, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

NEP Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.01. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.