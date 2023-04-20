Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.01 in comparison to its previous close of 39.32, however, the company has experienced a -10.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVRO is 0.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NVRO is 34.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On April 20, 2023, NVRO’s average trading volume was 562.97K shares.

NVRO’s Market Performance

NVRO stock saw an increase of -10.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.08% and a quarterly increase of -13.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Nevro Corp. (NVRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.71% for NVRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $40 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVRO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for NVRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to NVRO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

NVRO Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.07. In addition, Nevro Corp. saw -17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from Rashid Kashif, who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $44.50 back on May 09. After this action, Rashid Kashif now owns 53,526 shares of Nevro Corp., valued at $100,126 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.32 for the present operating margin

+65.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp. stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp. (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.45. Total debt to assets is 33.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.