Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is above average at 7.16x. The 36-month beta value for MRNA is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRNA is $220.53, which is $78.3 above than the current price. The public float for MRNA is 346.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on April 20, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

MRNA) stock’s latest price update

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 142.82. However, the company has experienced a -10.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/16/23 that Moderna, Merck Show Progress Toward Cancer Vaccines

MRNA’s Market Performance

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has seen a -10.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.05% decline in the past month and a -24.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for MRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.00% for MRNA’s stock, with a -10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MRNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MRNA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $180 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRNA reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for MRNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MRNA, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

MRNA Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA fell by -11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.70. In addition, Moderna Inc. saw -20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Bancel Stephane, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $160.76 back on Apr 13. After this action, Bancel Stephane now owns 5,411,946 shares of Moderna Inc., valued at $6,430,340 using the latest closing price.

Bancel Stephane, the Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $156.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Bancel Stephane is holding 5,411,946 shares at $6,267,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.49 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc. stands at +43.76. The total capital return value is set at 52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.81. Equity return is now at value 46.30, with 31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc. (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.90. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.