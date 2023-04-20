Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, MOBQ stock has gone up by 13.30%, with a monthly gain of 4.34% and a quarterly plunge of -66.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.19% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -79.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) by analysts is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MOBQ was 1.37M shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has decreased by -5.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBQ Trading at -27.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.17%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +13.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1870. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -64.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.