Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOBQ on April 20, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’s stock price has soared by 3.37 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has experienced a 3.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.52% rise in the past month, and a -63.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.19% for MOBQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for MOBQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.86% for the last 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.17%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1882. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -63.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.