Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has plunge by -6.93relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -46.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is $1.67, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMAT on April 20, 2023 was 9.82M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT’s stock has seen a -46.66% decrease for the week, with a -61.67% drop in the past month and a -80.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.30% for MMAT stock, with a simple moving average of -78.81% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -63.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -64.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -46.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3897. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -82.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.