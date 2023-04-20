Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $4.25, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MREO on April 20, 2023 was 955.33K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MREO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has dropped by -4.46 compared to previous close of 1.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has risen by 9.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.59% and a quarterly rise of 23.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.27% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.17% for MREO’s stock, with a 9.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +23.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8790. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.