Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) by analysts is $53.00, which is -$8.24 below the current market price. The public float for MAXR is 72.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MAXR was 1.17M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MAXR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 52.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MAXR’s Market Performance

MAXR’s stock has risen by 2.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.71% and a quarterly rise of 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.47% for Maxar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for MAXR’s stock, with a 49.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MAXR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

MAXR Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.38. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from ZAHLER ERIC J, who sale 10,060 shares at the price of $50.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, ZAHLER ERIC J now owns 21,178 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $511,049 using the latest closing price.

ZAHLER ERIC J, the Director of Maxar Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $50.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ZAHLER ERIC J is holding 31,238 shares at $254,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.18 for the present operating margin

+27.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at -9.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.08. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), the company’s capital structure generated 170.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.99. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.