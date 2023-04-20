Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 24.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) by analysts is $33.64, which is $8.81 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 627.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MRO was 10.97M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO stock saw an increase of -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.43% and a quarterly increase of -8.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.95% for MRO’s stock, with a -5.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to MRO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

MRO Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.51. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from White Rob L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.85 back on Mar 27. After this action, White Rob L. now owns 39,344 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $114,250 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Dane E, the Executive VP and CFO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 90,588 shares at $32.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Whitehead Dane E is holding 182,700 shares at $2,913,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.