Make Informed Decisions with Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock Updates

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has gone down by -32.96% for the week, with a -35.70% drop in the past month and a -10.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.61% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.24% for CTLT’s stock, with a -39.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) by analysts is $68.67, which is $31.43 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CTLT was 2.84M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has jumped by 2.35 compared to previous close of 42.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/14/23 that Catalent Issues a Profit Warning. The Stock Is S&P 500’s Leading Decliner.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CTLT, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

CTLT Trading at -35.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -32.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.56. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.