Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has decreased by -3.90 when compared to last closing price of 2.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LU is $18.26, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.19B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for LU on April 20, 2023 was 13.95M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a 3.68% rise in the past month, and a -22.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for LU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for LU’s stock, with a -30.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $2.04, previously predicting the price at $3.52. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to LU, setting the target price at $1.60 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

LU Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.