KLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KLA Corporation (KLAC) by analysts is $437.89, which is $69.04 above the current market price. The public float for KLAC is 138.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of KLAC was 1.10M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.68 in comparison to its previous close of 371.21, however, the company has experienced a -2.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has seen a -2.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.35% decline in the past month and a -12.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.28% for KLAC’s stock, with a -0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $435 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to KLAC, setting the target price at $505 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

KLAC Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $380.20. In addition, KLA Corporation saw -4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Lorig Brian, who sale 1,728 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, Lorig Brian now owns 24,958 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $691,200 using the latest closing price.

Donzella Oreste, the Executive Vice President of KLA Corporation, sale 3,882 shares at $393.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Donzella Oreste is holding 24,378 shares at $1,528,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.25. Equity return is now at value 139.00, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corporation (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 483.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.86. Total debt to assets is 53.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 481.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, KLA Corporation (KLAC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.