JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.38, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 322.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBLU on April 20, 2023 was 8.36M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 6.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/23 that More States Join Antitrust Lawsuit to Block JetBlue, Spirit Merger

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU’s stock has risen by 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.79% and a quarterly drop of -16.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for JetBlue Airways Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for JBLU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.97 back on May 02. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 583,298 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $10,970 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.