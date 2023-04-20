Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) Stock: A Closer Lo...

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) is $20.50, The public float for LUNRW is 6.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUNRW on April 20, 2023 was 461.49K shares.

LUNRW) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNRW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 79.95 in relation to its previous close of 0.35. However, the company has experienced a 46.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LUNRW’s Market Performance

LUNRW’s stock has risen by 46.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly rise of 133.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.37% for Intuitive Machines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.93% for LUNRW stock, with a simple moving average of 97.74% for the last 200 days.

LUNRW Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.81%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNRW rose by +46.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5157. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw 125.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNRW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

