Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has plunge by -4.17relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 242.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume for IMPP on April 20, 2023 was 9.72M shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stock saw an increase of -12.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.15% and a quarterly increase of -30.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.71% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for IMPP stock, with a simple moving average of -38.52% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1978. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.