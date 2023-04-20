IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ICCM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ICCM on April 20, 2023 was 206.26K shares.

ICCM) stock’s latest price update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.34 in comparison to its previous close of 1.26, however, the company has experienced a 16.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICCM’s Market Performance

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen a 16.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.21% gain in the past month and a 1.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.00% for ICCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

ICCM Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM rose by +16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1693. In addition, IceCure Medical Ltd saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-542.59 for the present operating margin

+46.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for IceCure Medical Ltd stands at -550.34. The total capital return value is set at -63.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36.

Based on IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.