Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has gone up by 4.59% for the week, with a 11.28% rise in the past month and a -15.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.48% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for HBAN’s stock, with a -14.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 8.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is $13.08, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On April 20, 2023, HBAN’s average trading volume was 20.52M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.07 in relation to its previous close of 11.60. However, the company has experienced a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from PORTEOUS DAVID L, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Jan 27. After this action, PORTEOUS DAVID L now owns 62,845 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,201,008 using the latest closing price.

Jones Michael Scott, the Senior Exec. V.P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 50,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Jones Michael Scott is holding 52,647 shares at $762,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.