Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HRTX is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRTX is $8.08, which is $5.35 above than the current price. The public float for HRTX is 118.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.51% of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on April 20, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.11relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX’s stock has fallen by -5.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.94% and a quarterly drop of -7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for Heron Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.55% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +38.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from MANHARD KIMBERLY, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $4.76 back on May 03. After this action, MANHARD KIMBERLY now owns 10,872 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,154 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -169.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.