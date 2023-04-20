Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Stock Observes -32.22% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a 7.93% gain in the past month, and a -28.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for HA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for HA’s stock, with a -32.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HA is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HA is $10.67, which is $1.89 above than the current price. The public float for HA is 50.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.24% of that float. The average trading volume of HA on April 20, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

HA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) has jumped by 3.32 compared to previous close of 8.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HA reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for HA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HA, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

HA Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 83,189 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $34,714 using the latest closing price.

Zwern Richard N, the Director of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 7,740 shares at $14.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zwern Richard N is holding 52,340 shares at $108,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at -6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.35. Equity return is now at value -65.00, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 647.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.62. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 602.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.