Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) by analysts is $44.83, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for HWC is 84.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HWC was 638.45K shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)’s stock price has soared by 3.43 in relation to previous closing price of 36.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that The Era of Easy Deposits Is Over for Main Street Banks

HWC’s Market Performance

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has seen a 5.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month and a -20.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for HWC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for HWC’s stock, with a -21.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWC reach a price target of $44.50. The rating they have provided for HWC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to HWC, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

HWC Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.37. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Ziluca Christopher S, who sale 1,821 shares at the price of $53.11 back on Feb 02. After this action, Ziluca Christopher S now owns 18,314 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $96,713 using the latest closing price.

Knight Cecil W. Jr, the Chief Banking Officer of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 6,675 shares at $50.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Knight Cecil W. Jr is holding 30,240 shares at $334,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +35.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.