Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock Sees a0.68 Increase

In the past week, HAL stock has gone up by 1.55%, with a monthly gain of 11.14% and a quarterly plunge of -15.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Halliburton Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for HAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 19.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAL is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Halliburton Company (HAL) is $48.36, which is $14.21 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 901.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On April 20, 2023, HAL’s average trading volume was 9.37M shares.

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 33.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $49 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAL, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

HAL Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.39. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Banks Margaret Katherine, who sale 2,769 shares at the price of $38.79 back on Feb 10. After this action, Banks Margaret Katherine now owns 11,856 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $107,410 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Company, sale 4,493 shares at $40.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 191,334 shares at $181,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halliburton Company (HAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.