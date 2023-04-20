Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.03 compared to its previous closing price of 21.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFAI is $30.00, which is $16.25 above than the current price. The public float for GFAI is 1.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.71% of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on April 20, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a -9.56% decrease in the past week, with a 366.60% rise in the past month, and a 261.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.99% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.42% for GFAI’s stock, with a 135.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 115.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.52%, as shares surge +445.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 368.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.83.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 371.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.79. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.