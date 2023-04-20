Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for GGB is 580.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on April 20, 2023 was 8.42M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has plunged by -4.03 when compared to previous closing price of 5.21, but the company has seen a -3.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB’s stock has fallen by -3.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.60% and a quarterly drop of -18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for GGB’s stock, with a 1.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGB reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for GGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

GGB Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.