Genius Group Limited (GNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a 20.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNS is $19.25, which is $13.36 above the current price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on April 20, 2023 was 21.23M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stock saw a decrease of 20.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.43% and a quarterly a decrease of 168.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.38% for Genius Group Limited (GNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.60% for GNS’s stock, with a -46.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at -56.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares sank -36.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5165. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 335.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49. The total capital return value is set at -14.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.54.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.