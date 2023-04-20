GAN Limited’s (GAN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GAN stock has gone up by 28.12%, with a monthly gain of 27.13% and a quarterly plunge of -23.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.87% for GAN Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.49% for GAN’s stock, with a -23.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for GAN Limited (GAN) by analysts is $3.75, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for GAN is 36.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GAN was 246.37K shares.

GAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) has jumped by 10.07 compared to previous close of 1.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GAN Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +28.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3865. In addition, GAN Limited saw 9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Sep 01. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 56,161 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $12,550 using the latest closing price.

Smurfit Dermot S., the President, CEO of GAN Limited, sale 150,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Smurfit Dermot S. is holding 1,699,532 shares at $405,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.16 for the present operating margin

+54.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -139.55. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, GAN Limited (GAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.