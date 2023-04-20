First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRC is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRC is $61.75, which is $39.16 above the current price. The public float for FRC is 181.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on April 20, 2023 was 34.18M shares.

FRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has surged by 12.40 when compared to previous closing price of 12.58, but the company has seen a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/23 that First Republic Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock

FRC’s Market Performance

FRC’s stock has risen by 2.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.09% and a quarterly drop of -89.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.28% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for FRC’s stock, with a -88.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

FRC Trading at -79.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.60. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -88.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Republic Bank (FRC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 7.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.