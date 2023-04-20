Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has decreased by -1.15 when compared to last closing price of 56.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FIS is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FIS is $72.38, which is $23.21 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for FIS on April 20, 2023 was 6.56M shares.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS’s stock has seen a 1.27% increase for the week, with a 8.65% rise in the past month and a -19.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.32% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $70 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.84. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 958 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Apr 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 5,404 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $54,836 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 783 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 2,983 shares at $44,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at -115.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.07. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 32.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.