Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48.

The public float for FATE is 95.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on April 20, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

FATE) stock’s latest price update

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.09 in comparison to its previous close of 6.23, however, the company has experienced a 13.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FATE’s Market Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has seen a 13.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.39% gain in the past month and a 9.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for FATE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.63% for FATE’s stock, with a -63.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to FATE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FATE Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Chu Yu-Waye, who sale 2,532 shares at the price of $6.57 back on Apr 18. After this action, Chu Yu-Waye now owns 140,676 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,648 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,700 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 12,859,119 shares at $154,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.