Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Enviva Inc.’s (EVA) Stock

In the past week, EVA stock has gone down by -1.77%, with a monthly decline of -19.29% and a quarterly plunge of -51.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Enviva Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.90% for EVA’s stock, with a -56.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVA is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVA is $40.60, which is $16.41 above the current price. The public float for EVA is 35.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVA on April 20, 2023 was 727.76K shares.

EVA) stock’s latest price update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 22.74, however, the company has experienced a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that Enviva Stock Tumbled. Jeff Ubben and Insiders Bought Up Shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EVA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EVA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVA reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for EVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVA, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

EVA Trading at -32.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Enviva Inc. saw -55.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 24. After this action, Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. now owns 8,477 shares of Enviva Inc., valued at $54,760 using the latest closing price.

Kravtsova Yana, the EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. of Enviva Inc., sale 476 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Kravtsova Yana is holding 89,985 shares at $28,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+5.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc. stands at -15.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Enviva Inc. (EVA), the company’s capital structure generated 513.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 67.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enviva Inc. (EVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.