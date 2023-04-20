Evaluating the Impact of 4.13 Increase on European Wax Center Inc.’s (EWCZ) Stock

The stock of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has seen a 4.89% increase in the past week, with a 21.01% gain in the past month, and a 16.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for EWCZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.37% for EWCZ’s stock, with a 15.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 146.11x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) by analysts is $22.00, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for EWCZ is 44.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EWCZ was 350.90K shares.

EWCZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has increased by 4.13 when compared to last closing price of 19.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Hair Removal Mogul Looks to Break Miami’s Condo Record with $85 Million Listing

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $21 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWCZ reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EWCZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to EWCZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

EWCZ Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +21.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw 60.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from EWC Holdings, Inc., who sale 1 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Sep 30. After this action, EWC Holdings, Inc. now owns 2 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $18 using the latest closing price.

General Atlantic GenPar (EW), the Director of European Wax Center Inc., sale 4,860,000 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that General Atlantic GenPar (EW), is holding 13,110,492 shares at $104,490,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.43 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc. stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.