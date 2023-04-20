Evaluating the Impact of -0.64 Increase on Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) Stock

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a 4.06% increase in the past week, with a 5.05% gain in the past month, and a -0.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -16.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DDOG is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DDOG is $99.90, which is $31.74 above than the current price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on April 20, 2023 was 5.31M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 70.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $72 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to DDOG, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.77. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $65.30 back on Apr 10. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 268,131 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $5,592,277 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the President & CTO of Datadog Inc., sale 71,364 shares at $69.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 201,623 shares at $4,979,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.