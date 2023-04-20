Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETRN is 1.98.

The public float for ETRN is 431.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On April 20, 2023, ETRN’s average trading volume was 5.35M shares.

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has plunged by -1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 4.88, but the company has seen a -3.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETRN’s Market Performance

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.63% decline in the past month and a -31.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETRN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ETRN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETRN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ETRN Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw -28.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.