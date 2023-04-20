EQT Corporation (EQT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has plunged by -0.27 when compared to previous closing price of 33.31, but the company has seen a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is above average at 10.10x. The 36-month beta value for EQT is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQT is $44.39, which is $12.1 above than the current price. The public float for EQT is 358.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on April 20, 2023 was 6.80M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

The stock of EQT Corporation (EQT) has seen a 1.75% increase in the past week, with a 10.15% rise in the past month, and a -1.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for EQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.28% for EQT’s stock, with a -13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EQT, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

EQT Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, EQT Corporation saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, EQT Corporation (EQT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.