Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EDBL is $7.00, which is $4.9 above the current price. The public float for EDBL is 1.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDBL on April 20, 2023 was 819.43K shares.

EDBL) stock’s latest price update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL)’s stock price has soared by 12.90 in relation to previous closing price of 1.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDBL’s Market Performance

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has experienced a 12.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.09% drop in the past month, and a -72.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for EDBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for EDBL’s stock, with a -86.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.67%, as shares sank -48.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0800. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from JAMES MICHAEL C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAMES MICHAEL C now owns 1,592,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $880 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 875 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,387,940 shares at $822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.94 for the present operating margin

+3.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -107.80. Equity return is now at value 487.20, with -172.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.