Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for EGBN is 30.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGBN on April 20, 2023 was 251.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EGBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) has decreased by -17.21 when compared to last closing price of 31.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGBN’s Market Performance

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has seen a -18.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.74% decline in the past month and a -43.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for EGBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.50% for EGBN’s stock, with a -41.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGBN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGBN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to EGBN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

EGBN Trading at -32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGBN fell by -17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.38. In addition, Eagle Bancorp Inc. saw -40.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eagle Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.17. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.