DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has dropped by -3.11 compared to previous close of 10.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.20x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) by analysts is $12.34, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.38M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT’s stock has seen a 7.76% increase for the week, with a -4.64% drop in the past month and a 18.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for DHT Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for DHT’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.07. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.