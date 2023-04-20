Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) has increased by 6.39 when compared to last closing price of 12.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DAWN is $42.89, which is $29.41 above than the current price. The public float for DAWN is 51.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.29% of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on April 20, 2023 was 656.04K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stock saw a decrease of 2.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.23% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for DAWN’s stock, with a -32.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DAWN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

DAWN Trading at -19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.17. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Blackman Samuel C., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Mar 10. After this action, Blackman Samuel C. now owns 1,233,660 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $180,484 using the latest closing price.

Bender Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Bender Jeremy is holding 1,174,276 shares at $250,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.