CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock Experiences 477.95% Monthly Change

In the past week, CXAI stock has gone up by 604.38%, with a monthly gain of 477.95% and a quarterly surge of 13.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 87.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 38.63% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 219.49% for CXAI’s stock, with a 21.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 17.15x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on April 20, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.49 in comparison to its previous close of 10.20, however, the company has experienced a 604.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI Trading at 63.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 87.94%, as shares surge +515.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +604.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.