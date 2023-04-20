Home  »  Trending   »  Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Decline ...

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CRKN on April 20, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN’s stock has seen a -5.74% decrease for the week, with a -34.50% drop in the past month and a -56.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.60% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.43% for CRKN’s stock, with a -70.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -45.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares sank -33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1302. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​