Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CRKN on April 20, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN’s stock has seen a -5.74% decrease for the week, with a -34.50% drop in the past month and a -56.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.60% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.43% for CRKN’s stock, with a -70.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -45.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares sank -33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1302. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.