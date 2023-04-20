CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.00 in comparison to its previous close of 51.92, however, the company has experienced a 23.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRSP is also noteworthy at 1.70.

The average price estimated by analysts for CRSP is $78.54, which is $30.75 above than the current price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on April 20, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP stock saw an increase of 23.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.29% and a quarterly increase of 5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.49% for CRSP’s stock, with a -7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $72 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Bryan Garnier gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSP, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

CRSP Trading at 12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +23.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.33. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 31.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $44.46 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,111,504 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $48.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 375,988 shares at $1,206,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.