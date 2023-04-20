ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CFRX stock has gone up by 74.26%, with a monthly decline of -1.68% and a quarterly plunge of -75.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.55% for ContraFect Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for CFRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -91.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CFRX is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFRX is $5.00, which is $188.24 above the current market price. The public float for CFRX is 0.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CFRX on April 20, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

CFRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) has increased by 7.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 74.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFRX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CFRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

WBB Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFRX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CFRX Trading at -35.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.23%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +74.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6497. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -77.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

Equity return is now at value -933.20, with -185.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.