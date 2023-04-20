Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by analysts is $42.81, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 4.16B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CMCSA was 19.15M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has decreased by -0.05 when compared to last closing price of 38.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Comcast Loses Broadband Users, Gains Five Million Peacock Subscribers

CMCSA’s Market Performance

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has seen a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.00% gain in the past month and a -0.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for CMCSA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $44 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCSA reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CMCSA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CMCSA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CMCSA Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.46. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corporation, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corporation stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.