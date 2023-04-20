CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) by analysts is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CNSP was 1.91M shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has surged by 54.80 when compared to previous closing price of 1.77, but the company has seen a 300.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has experienced a 300.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 149.09% rise in the past month, and a 14.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 114.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.39% for CNSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 132.23% for CNSP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CNSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

CNSP Trading at 91.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 114.77%, as shares surge +143.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +294.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2594. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Downs Christopher, who purchase 3,100 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Apr 17. After this action, Downs Christopher now owns 9,251 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,920 using the latest closing price.

Climaco John M, the Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Climaco John M is holding 45,010 shares at $10,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -119.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.