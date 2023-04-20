CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CNSP is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNSP is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CNSP on April 20, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 159.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNSP’s stock has risen by 159.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.39% and a quarterly drop of -24.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 114.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.39% for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.40% for CNSP’s stock, with a -59.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CNSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

CNSP Trading at 22.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 114.77%, as shares surge +60.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +159.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.18. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Downs Christopher, who purchase 3,100 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Apr 17. After this action, Downs Christopher now owns 9,251 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,920 using the latest closing price.

Climaco John M, the Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Climaco John M is holding 45,010 shares at $10,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -119.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.