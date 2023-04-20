Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has soared by 2.05 in relation to previous closing price of 87.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELH is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CELH is $118.67, which is $29.31 above the current price. The public float for CELH is 40.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on April 20, 2023 was 892.35K shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH’s stock has seen a 3.97% increase for the week, with a 6.79% rise in the past month and a -12.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for CELH’s stock, with a -5.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CELH, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CELH Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.04. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who sale 554,017 shares at the price of $90.25 back on Mar 06. After this action, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly now owns 8,846,232 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000,034 using the latest closing price.

Milmoe William H., the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $107.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Milmoe William H. is holding 64,415 shares at $3,219,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -140.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.